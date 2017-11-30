More Videos

  • Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations

    Former “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer released a statement on his firing and the sexual misconduct allegations against him. It was read on Thursday’s “Today” show.

Former “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer released a statement on his firing and the sexual misconduct allegations against him. It was read on Thursday’s “Today” show. Meta Viers McClatchy
Former “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer released a statement on his firing and the sexual misconduct allegations against him. It was read on Thursday’s “Today” show. Meta Viers McClatchy

Celebrities

The Latest: Journalists: More Lauer allegations being probed

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 08:43 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEW YORK

The Latest on NBC's firing of longtime "Today" host Matt Lauer: (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

One of the journalists who had been investigating "Today" show host Matt Lauer before NBC announced his firing over sexual misconduct allegations says accounts from more women are being vetted.

Ramin Setoodeh of Variety spoke on ABC's "Good Morning America" along with his colleague, Elizabeth Wagmeister.

Hours after Lauer's firing Wednesday, the trade publication posted what it said was a two-month investigation that included dozens of interviews with current and former staffers who asked to remain anonymous.

Setoodeh said Thursday the journalists have been "in contact with more women" and are "in the process of vetting their stories."

___

7:20 a.m.

Matt Lauer says he is "truly sorry" to anyone he is hurt by his words and actions in his first public comments since being fired by NBC amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Lauer's former "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie read a statement from Lauer at the top of Thursday's show, a day he was fired by NBC for "inappropriate sexual behavior." Published reports accuse Lauer of crude and habitual misconduct with other women around the office.

Lauer says in the statement: "Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized. But there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed or ashamed.

He says "repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching" and says he's "committed to beginning that effort."

___

12:05 a.m.

Fired "Today" host Matt Lauer is the biggest media figure brought down by sexual misconduct allegations since Bill O'Reilly and Roger Ailes were ousted from Fox News Channel.

Lauer's exit comes amid a wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics.

He has long been a valuable and highly visible part of NBC News and one of the highest-paid figures in the industry.

Lauer was fired Wednesday for what NBC called "inappropriate sexual behavior" with a colleague.

The announcement was quickly followed by a published report accusing him of crude and habitual misconduct with other women around the office.

