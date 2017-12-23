Matt Damon's father dies of cancer at 74; had blood disease

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2004 file photo, Matt Damon is kissed by his father, Kent , before the screening of the film "The Bourne Supremacy" at the 30th American Film Festival of Deauville, Normandy, France. Matt Damon’s father has died in Massachusetts at age 74 after a long battle with cancer. Damon publicist Jennifer Allen says Kent Damon died on Dec. 14, 2017. She said Saturday, Dec. 23 he died of complications from multiple myeloma, a rare blood disease that affects bone marrow. Franck Prevel, File AP Photo