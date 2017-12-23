FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2004 file photo, Matt Damon is kissed by his father, Kent , before the screening of the film "The Bourne Supremacy" at the 30th American Film Festival of Deauville, Normandy, France. Matt Damon’s father has died in Massachusetts at age 74 after a long battle with cancer. Damon publicist Jennifer Allen says Kent Damon died on Dec. 14, 2017. She said Saturday, Dec. 23 he died of complications from multiple myeloma, a rare blood disease that affects bone marrow.
Matt Damon's father dies of cancer at 74; had blood disease

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 01:09 PM

BOSTON

Matt Damon's father has died in Massachusetts at age 74 after a long battle with cancer.

Damon publicist Jennifer Allen says Kent Damon died on Dec. 14. She said Saturday he died of complications from multiple myeloma, a rare blood disease that affects bone marrow.

Kent Damon's condition had worsened over the past few months.

Matt Damon has worked to raise awareness and money for cancer research and treatment since his father was diagnosed in 2010. The "Good Will Hunting" and "Jason Bourne" star hosted private fundraisers in Los Angeles and attended benefits for the Massachusetts General Hospital's Cancer Center in Boston.

