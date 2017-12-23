Maroon 5 manager Jordan Feldstein dies unexpectedly at 40

This photo provided by Travis Schneider shows Jordan Feldstein. The longtime manager of Maroon 5 and brother of actor Jonah Hill has died. Jordan Feldstein was 40 years old. A spokeswoman for the band confirmed Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, that Feldstein died unexpectedly Friday. The Feldstein family said in a statement that Jordan Feldstein called 911 after experiencing shortness of breath Friday. Travis Schneider via AP)