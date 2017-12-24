Canadian orchestra launches probe after Dutoit allegations

FILE - In this June 19, 2003, file photo, conductor Charles Dutoit performs with NHK Symphony Orchestra in Tokyo, Japan. A Canadian orchestra is launching an investigation in the wake of sexual assault allegations against Dutoit. A spokesman for the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, where Dutoit served as music director for nearly 25 years, confirmed Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, he is the subject of a complaint. Kyodo News via AP)