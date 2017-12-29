Actress Rose Marie of 'Dick Van Dyke Show' fame dies at 94

FILE- In this April 11, 1963, file photo, standing from left, Morey Amsterdam, Rose Marie, and Richard Deacon, and Dick Van Dyke, right, gather around Carl Reiner, in barber chair during a rehearsal of an episode for the "The Dick Van Dyke Show." Family spokesman Harlan Boll said Marie, the wisecracking Sally Rogers of “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” died Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. She was 94. David F. Smith, File AP Photo