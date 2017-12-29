North Carolina man arrested in connection with shooting

Celebrities

December 29, 2017

MILLINOCKET, Maine

A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection with a fatal home invasion in Millinocket.

Authorities say Maine State Police arrested 38-year-old Christopher Murray, of Maxton, in North Carolina on Wednesday. Police say Murray will face murder charges in the death of 59-year-old Wayne Lapierre when he is extradited to Maine.

Police say they are also searching for second suspect in North Carolina in connection with the killing.

Lapierre and his wife, 33-year-old Diem Lapierre, were both shot during the home invasion. Wayne Lapierre died last week. His wife is recovering from her injuries.

Authorities didn't say how police knew the suspects were in North Carolina.

It was not immediately known if Murray has an attorney who can comment.

