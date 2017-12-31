'Star Wars' passes 'Beauty and the Beast' as top 2017 earner

More Videos 1:36 Brrrrr - Watch the ABC11 forecast for New Year's Eve Pause 4:43 Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : “We’ve got to play smarter, we’ve got to play harder” 2:41 Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State "amazing" 0:16 WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 1:18 Cary Arts Center hosts 23rd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration 1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:46 Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 2:56 Our favorite photos from 2017 0:50 5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 1:16 'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' (Official Trailer) Having taken her first steps into the Jedi world, Rey joins Luke Skywalker on an adventure with Leia, Finn and Poe that unlocks mysteries of the Force and secrets of the past. Having taken her first steps into the Jedi world, Rey joins Luke Skywalker on an adventure with Leia, Finn and Poe that unlocks mysteries of the Force and secrets of the past. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

