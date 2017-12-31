FILE - In this Monday, July 4, 2016, file photo, President Barack Obama, joined by Kendrick Lamar, speaks during an Independence Day celebration for members of the military and their families, at the White House, in Washington. Lamar, U2, Jay-Z, Harry Styles and Chris Stapleton were just some of the artists responsible for Obama’s favorite songs of 2017.
Songs by Jay-Z, Harry Styles among Obama's favorites of 2017

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 07:05 PM

LOS ANGELES

Jay-Z, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, U2 and Chris Stapleton were just some of the artists responsible for Barack Obama's favorite songs of the year.

The former president shared an eclectic list of his favorite songs and books of 2017 Sunday on his Facebook page, including Jay-Z's "Family Feud" and Styles' "Sign of the Times." The 22-song list also singled out Lamar's "Humble," U2's "Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix)" and Stapleton's "Millionaire.

Obama writes that he wanted to continue the tradition he stared during his presidency of sharing his reading and playlists.

His books list includes "Grant," by Ron Chernow, "Exit West," by Moshin Hamid, "Anything is Possible," by Elizabeth Strout and Amy Goldstein's "Janesville: An American Story." Obama also gave a bonus shout-out to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's "Coach Wooden and Me."

