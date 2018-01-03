Celebrities

January 3, 2018 7:10 AM

Jessica Chastain: 'Major change is coming' to Hollywood

By RYAN PEARSON AP Entertainment Writer
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.

Hollywood's first awards show of the new year included a visit from Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot and a promise from Jessica Chastain that "major change is coming" to how women are treated in the industry.

Actors Gary Oldman, Holly Hunter, Sam Rockwell and others journeyed to the desert for the Palm Springs International Film Festival's opening gala Tuesday evening. It's a non-televised ceremony that offers a chance for honorees to reconnect with friends, prepare for the more high-profile upcoming Golden Globe Awards and promote mostly little-seen movies.

In her speech to the crowd gathered at the city's convention center, Chastain predicted changes to what she called a "flawed system" in Hollywood. The "Molly's Game" star was one of several actresses at the ceremony supporting the just-announced Time's Up, an anti-harassment coalition.

