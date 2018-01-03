Jessica Chastain: 'Major change is coming' to Hollywood

0:49 7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow Pause

1:46 Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

2:03 Snow in the ABC11 forecast!

2:24 See what Hurricanes' Justin Williams says about the power play

1:20 Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy?

6:07 'I think we gifted too many goals,' says Peters

1:32 Changing how math is taught in Wake County schools

0:37 NC State's wolves get the deep freeze

1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow