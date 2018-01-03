Wisconsin girl's father says Slender Man movie in poor taste

FILE - In this April 20, 2010 file photo, Director Sylvain White arrives at the premier of the feature film "The Losers" in Los Angeles. Sony Pictures plans to release a "Slender Man" movie this spring, featuring the horror character that inspired two Wisconsin girls to nearly kill their classmate. The movie is set for a May 18 release. Slender Man has appeared in video games and online stories, but the Sony production marks the first full-length feature built around the character. The picture is directed by White, who also helmed 2007's "Stomp the Yard," and stars Javier Botet as Slender Man. Dan Steinberg AP Photo