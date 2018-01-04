FILE - This Oct. 5, 2017 file photo shows Jens Maier, member of the AfD parliamentary group at parliament in Berlin, Germany. The son of former tennis star Boris Becker is pressing charges against a German nationalist lawmaker who insulted him with a racist slur. Lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser told The Associated Press on Thursday that he filed a complaint on behalf of Noah Becker against the “unbearable and racist remarks” that came from the Twitter account of nationalist lawmaker Jens Maier.
FILE - This Oct. 5, 2017 file photo shows Jens Maier, member of the AfD parliamentary group at parliament in Berlin, Germany. The son of former tennis star Boris Becker is pressing charges against a German nationalist lawmaker who insulted him with a racist slur. Lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser told The Associated Press on Thursday that he filed a complaint on behalf of Noah Becker against the “unbearable and racist remarks” that came from the Twitter account of nationalist lawmaker Jens Maier. dpa via AP Michael Kappeler
FILE - This Oct. 5, 2017 file photo shows Jens Maier, member of the AfD parliamentary group at parliament in Berlin, Germany. The son of former tennis star Boris Becker is pressing charges against a German nationalist lawmaker who insulted him with a racist slur. Lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser told The Associated Press on Thursday that he filed a complaint on behalf of Noah Becker against the “unbearable and racist remarks” that came from the Twitter account of nationalist lawmaker Jens Maier. dpa via AP Michael Kappeler

Celebrities

Boris Becker's son presses charges after racist slur

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 09:29 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BERLIN

The son of former tennis star Boris Becker is pressing charges against a German nationalist lawmaker who insulted him with a racist slur.

Lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser told The Associated Press on Thursday that charges were filed on behalf of Noah Becker following "unbearable and racist remarks" from the Twitter account of nationalist lawmaker Jens Maier.

The tweet emerged after a magazine article was published, in which Noah, 23 said Berlin was a "white city" compared with London or Paris, and that he'd been attacked there because of his skin color.

Noah is the son of three-time Wimbledon champion and his ex-wife Barbara Becker, who has a German mother and an African-American father.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Maier, a member of the Alternative for Germany party, has deleted Tuesday's tweet and denied writing it.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'

    Prince Harry and his future wife Meghan Markle made a brief appearance before photographers on the grounds of Kensington Palace hours after their engagement was announced.

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one' 0:54

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'
Channing Tatum goes all Magic Mike with Statesville store clerk 2:25

Channing Tatum goes all Magic Mike with Statesville store clerk
She rented Glen Campbell a car: 1:17

She rented Glen Campbell a car: "He was dreamy"

View More Video