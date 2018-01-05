In this Aug. 11, 2016 photo, Mickey Munday talks to a reporter in Love Park in North Miami, Fla. Federal prosecutors want to use the past of Munday, a pilot from Miami's "cocaine cowboys" era against him during an upcoming trial on charges of participating in an auto fraud ring. Court documents filed ahead of a Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, hearing claim Munday has openly bragged about his past in interviews, social media posts and in the documentary "Cocaine Cowboys."
Celebrities

Past of 'cocaine cowboys' pilot may come back to haunt him

By CURT ANDERSON AP Legal Affairs Writer

January 05, 2018 08:36 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MIAMI

The colorful past of a pilot who flew loads of drugs for Colombian cartels during Miami's "cocaine cowboys" era may come back to haunt him in an auto fraud case.

A judge is to hold a hearing Friday on a request by prosecutors to use as evidence 72-year-old Mickey Munday's open bragging about his past in interviews, social media posts and in the documentary "Cocaine Cowboys."

Prosecutors say it's relevant because Munday's alleged role in the auto fraud ring was transporting the vehicles, similar to his work in the 1980s for Pablo Escobar's Medellin cartel and later the Cali cartel.

Munday's auto fraud trial is set to begin Tuesday.

He served about nine years in prison during the 1990s after pleading guilty to smuggling charges involving many tons of cocaine.

