This recent but undated photo shows demolition of the Frank Lloyd Wright Building underway in Whitefish, Mont. Currently the work is being done on the inside, though the sign that stood on the exterior has been taken down. The Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy is trying to prevent the commercial building in northwestern Montana designed by the famed architect from being demolished. The Chicago-based conservancy is trying to find someone to pay $1.7 million for the former medical center, designed by Wright in 1958, a year before he died.
Group tries to save Frank Lloyd Wright building in Montana

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 07:38 PM

WHITEFISH, Mont.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy is trying to prevent a commercial building in northwestern Montana designed by the famed architect from being demolished.

The Chicago-based conservancy is trying to find someone to pay $1.7 million for the former medical center in Whitefish. The brick building was designed by Wright in 1958, a year before he died.

The conservancy says developer Mick Ruis agreed to sell the building if he gets the money by Jan. 10. He bought it for $1.6 million in 2016 without knowing its history.

An attorney for Ruis told the Daily Inter Lake newspaper that asbestos removal is underway at the Lockridge Medical Clinic Building in preparation for its demolition.

The conservancy has been working with the Montana Preservation Alliance and other groups.

