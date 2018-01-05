The Latest: Producer OK being schooled in transgender life

FILE - In this July 21, 2017 file photo, Edward James Olmos poses for the media during a photocall ahead of the Platino Awards in Madrid. FX says it is ordering a spinoff to "Sons of Anarchy" with Edward James Olmos as part of a nearly all-Latino cast. The 10-episode "Mayans MC" will premiere later this year, FX Networks CEO John Landgraf told a TV critics meeting Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. The date was not announced. AP Photo