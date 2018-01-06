Frosty feelings: Browns fans protest 0-16 season with parade

A Cleveland Browns fan dressed as Santa Claus participates in the "Perfect Season" parade, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Cleveland. The Browns became the second team in NFL history to lose 16 games in a season. In joining the 2008 Detroit Lions in a shameful loser's club, the Browns have found a new low in what has been nearly two decades of disgrace since returning as an expansion franchise in 1999. Tony Dejak AP Photo