Mother of stuntman killed on "The Walking Dead" set to sue

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 06:18 PM

ATLANTA

The family of a stuntman who fell to his death on the set of "The Walking Dead" in Georgia is moving forward with a lawsuit against the show's production company.

Attorney Jeff Harris says in a statement Saturday that they'll proceed with civil litigation now that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Stalwart Films for what it says are serious violations and proposed the maximum allowable fine in the death of 33-year-old John Bernecker last July.

Susan Bernecker says she will "seek justice" for her son, so "that no other parent with a child working in the film and television industry suffers this kind of heartbreak."

Stalwart Films said Friday that the company takes employee safety extremely seriously and disagrees with the citation.

