Elisabeth Moss arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo by Jordan Strauss
Partial list of winners for 75th annual Golden Globe Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.

January 07, 2018 09:51 PM

Partial list of winners for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

MOTION PICTURE

—Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist."

—Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

—Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya."

—Original Score-Motion Picture: Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water."

—Original Song-Motion Picture: "This is Me," from "The Greatest Showman," music by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, lyrics by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul.

—Animated Film: "Coco."

—Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

—Foreign Language: "In the Fade."

TELEVISION

—Series, Drama — "The Handmaid's Tale."

—Actor, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us,"

—Actress, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale."

—Actress, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

—Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies."

—Supporting Actress, Series/Limited Series/TV Movie: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies."

Supporting Actor, Series/Limited Series/TV Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies."

Actor, Limited Series for Motion Picture Made for TV: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo."

