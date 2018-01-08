FILE - In this Aug.17, 2016 file photo, a woman cools off her legs in the Louvre fountain next to the Pyramid in Paris. Paris' Louvre Museum welcomed 8.1 million visitors in 2017, up 10 percent on the year before, a sign of tourism revival in the French capital. Tourism in the country took a hit in 2016 after a series of attacks by Islamic extremists.
The Louvre Museum welcomed 8.1 million visitors in 2017

January 08, 2018

The Louvre Museum says it welcomed 8.1 million visitors in 2017, up 10 percent on the year before, a sign of tourism revival in Paris.

Tourism in the French capital took a hit in 2016 after a series of attacks by Islamic extremists the previous year.

Foreign visitors represent 70 percent of the museum attendance, a statement from the Louvre Museum said Monday.

They mainly come from the United States (1.2 million visitors, up by 25 percent) and from China (700,000 visitors, up by 9 percent).

The Louvre is the world's most-visited museum.

Definitive figures of tourist numbers in Paris have not been released yet for 2017 but a rise of 10 to 12 percent is expected, according to the Paris tourist office, based on hotel reservations.

