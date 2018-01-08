The Louvre Museum welcomed 8.1 million visitors in 2017

FILE - In this Aug.17, 2016 file photo, a woman cools off her legs in the Louvre fountain next to the Pyramid in Paris. Paris' Louvre Museum welcomed 8.1 million visitors in 2017, up 10 percent on the year before, a sign of tourism revival in the French capital. Tourism in the country took a hit in 2016 after a series of attacks by Islamic extremists. Michel Euler, File AP Photo