Fight over Charles Manson's estate, remains in need of venue

FILE - This Aug. 14, 2017, file photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Charles Manson. The fight over the estate of apocalyptic cult leader Manson has fragmented into at least three competing camps that could cash in on songs he wrote that were used by The Beach Boys and Guns N’ Roses. A Los Angeles judge on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, will begin trying to sort out at least two conflicting wills and claims to his estate by a purported son, grandson and pen pal. Manson died at 83 in November 2017.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File)