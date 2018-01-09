Celebrities

Supreme Court: Theaters do not have to play Indian anthem

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 08:26 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

NEW DELHI

India's Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a ruling that ordered the national anthem to be played before movie screenings while audiences stand, a ruling that sparked a spate of arrests and attacks on cinema-goers who refused to rise.

The new decision, Indian news outlets reported, allows theaters to choose whether to play the national anthem.

The 2016 ruling, which the court had said was designed to instill patriotism, set off a wave of attacks in theaters, including one on a disabled man in a wheelchair.

The court had indicated it might reverse its ruling. During a hearing last year, a group of justices noted that "Citizens cannot be forced to carry patriotism on their sleeves and courts cannot inculcate patriotism among people through its order," the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The court has also ordered that a government commission be established to recommend further decisions on whether the anthem should be played in theaters.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'

    Prince Harry and his future wife Meghan Markle made a brief appearance before photographers on the grounds of Kensington Palace hours after their engagement was announced.

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one' 0:54

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'
Channing Tatum goes all Magic Mike with Statesville store clerk 2:25

Channing Tatum goes all Magic Mike with Statesville store clerk
She rented Glen Campbell a car: 1:17

She rented Glen Campbell a car: "He was dreamy"

View More Video