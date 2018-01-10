James Franco's says allegations he's heard aren't accurate

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, Dave Franco, left, poses with James Franco, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for "The Disaster Artist," at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. The New York Times has canceled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct. The TimesTalk event scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 10, was intended to feature “The Disaster Artist” director and star and his brother and co-star, Dave Franco, discussing the film with a Times reporter. The Times said in a statement that “given the controversy surrounding recent allegations” it was canceling the event. Photo by Chris Pizzello