Video shows Arkansas teen firing at cops before being shot

This Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, frame grab from a police cam video provided by the North Little Rock Police Department shows a confrontation between police and Charles Smith, foreground, in North Little Rock, Ark. Smith, holding a gun, rolls away from an officer after being shot by police during a traffic stop. The tape shows officers wrestling Smith to the ground during a pat-down search and Smith reaching for and firing a handgun. The man in the background at right was removed from the same vehicle as Smith. The red circle was added by the source. North Little Rock Police via AP)