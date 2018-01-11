Michelin star boosts chef at outdoor Thai kitchen to stardom

In this Dec. 20, 2017, photo, Thai cook Supinya Jansuta, 72, better known as "Jay Fai," wearing goggles, cooks with two flaming woks at her eatery in Bangkok, Thailand. After spending more than three decades cooking in an unassuming outdoor kitchen, Jay Fay has been propelled to international culinary stardom by having her restaurant awarded a Michelin star. Gemunu Amarasinghe AP Photo