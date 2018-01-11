YouTube limits Logan Paul vlog due to apparent suicide post

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2017, file photo, Logan Paul introduces a performance by Kyle & Lil Yachty and Rita Ora at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. YouTube says it has removed blogger Logan Paul's channels from Google Preferred and will not feature him in the new season of "Foursome." Paul's new video blogs also are on hold after he shared a video on YouTube that appeared to show a body hanging in a Japanese forest that is said to be a suicide spot. Photo by Phil McCarten