FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2017, file photo, Logan Paul introduces a performance by Kyle & Lil Yachty and Rita Ora at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. YouTube says it has removed blogger Logan Paul's channels from Google Preferred and will not feature him in the new season of "Foursome." Paul's new video blogs also are on hold after he shared a video on YouTube that appeared to show a body hanging in a Japanese forest that is said to be a suicide spot.
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2017, file photo, Logan Paul introduces a performance by Kyle & Lil Yachty and Rita Ora at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. YouTube says it has removed blogger Logan Paul's channels from Google Preferred and will not feature him in the new season of "Foursome." Paul's new video blogs also are on hold after he shared a video on YouTube that appeared to show a body hanging in a Japanese forest that is said to be a suicide spot. Photo by Phil McCarten
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2017, file photo, Logan Paul introduces a performance by Kyle & Lil Yachty and Rita Ora at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. YouTube says it has removed blogger Logan Paul's channels from Google Preferred and will not feature him in the new season of "Foursome." Paul's new video blogs also are on hold after he shared a video on YouTube that appeared to show a body hanging in a Japanese forest that is said to be a suicide spot. Photo by Phil McCarten

Celebrities

YouTube limits Logan Paul vlog due to apparent suicide post

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 07:46 AM

TOKYO

YouTube has removed blogger Logan Paul's channels from Google Preferred and will not feature him in the new season of "Foursome."

The company said in a statement Thursday that Paul's new video blogs also are on hold after he shared a video on YouTube that appeared to show a body hanging in a Japanese forest that is said to be a suicide spot.

YouTube star Logan Paul earlier announced he was stepping away from posting videos "to reflect" following an outcry when he uploaded images of the body and his reaction to finding it in the forest.

YouTube prohibits violent or gory content posted in a shocking, sensational or disrespectful manner, the company says. It issued a "strike" against Paul's channel for violating its community guidelines after the posting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The video was viewed some 6 million times before being removed from Paul's YouTube channel, a verified account with more than 15 million subscribers.

A storm of criticism followed despite two apologies, with commenters saying Paul seemed disrespectful and that his initial apology was inadequate.

Google Preferred's advertising program aggregates top YouTube content for advertisers to buy time on.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'

    Prince Harry and his future wife Meghan Markle made a brief appearance before photographers on the grounds of Kensington Palace hours after their engagement was announced.

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one' 0:54

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'
Channing Tatum goes all Magic Mike with Statesville store clerk 2:25

Channing Tatum goes all Magic Mike with Statesville store clerk
She rented Glen Campbell a car: 1:17

She rented Glen Campbell a car: "He was dreamy"

View More Video