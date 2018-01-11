The Latest: Austria official: Migrant remark not provocative

This frame of a video taken by the Italian Coast Guard on Jan. 6, 2018, in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, shows migrants being rescued from dinghies as they try to cross to Italy. As many as 64 African migrants, including a mother whose surviving 3-year-old child desperately clung to her, are feared dead after a traffickers’ overcrowded rubber dinghy from Libya started taking on water and deflating in the Mediterranean Sea. Italian Coast Guard via Ap Photo)