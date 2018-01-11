Patricia Hearst pic based on Toobin book canceled

FILE - In this April 12, 1976 file photo, accompanied by deputy U.S. Marshal John Brophy, Patty Hearst, center, leaves the Federal building in San Francisco, hours after her sentencing on a bank robbery conviction. Twentieth Century Fox Film says on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, it is canceling the studio's planned movie based on Jeffrey Toobin's Patricia Hearst book "American Heiress." Toobin’s non-fiction book chronicled the saga of Hearst’s kidnapping by the Symbionese Liberation Army in 1974 and her eventual bank robbery conviction with the radical group. AP Photo, File)