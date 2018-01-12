What will the #MeToo movement mean for Cosby's next trial?

FILE – This combination of file photos shows Andrea Constand, left, walking to the courtroom during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial June 6, 2017, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.; and Bill Cosby, right, arriving for his sexual assault trial June 16, 2017, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. A judge declared a mistrial June 17, 2017, when a jury was hopelessly deadlocked on charges Cosby drugged and molested Constand in 2004, but Cosby's retrial is set to begin April 2, 2018, in a vastly different cultural climate, one in which powerful men from Hollywood to the U.S. Senate are being toppled by allegations of sexual misconduct. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo