Britain's queen dishes on weight of the crown in documentary

FILE - In this June 2, 1953 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II wearing the bejeweled Imperial Crown and carrying the Orb and Scepter with Cross, leaves Westminster Abbey, London, at the end of her coronation ceremony. Queen Elizabeth II reveals the secrets of giving a speech while wearing a weighty crown, in unusually candid comments that are part of a new documentary to be aired on the BBC on Sunday Jan. 14, 2018, on her coronation and the symbolism of the crown jewels. File AP Photo