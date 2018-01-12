FILE - In this June 2, 1953 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II wearing the bejeweled Imperial Crown and carrying the Orb and Scepter with Cross, leaves Westminster Abbey, London, at the end of her coronation ceremony. Queen Elizabeth II reveals the secrets of giving a speech while wearing a weighty crown, in unusually candid comments that are part of a new documentary to be aired on the BBC on Sunday Jan. 14, 2018, on her coronation and the symbolism of the crown jewels.
FILE - In this June 2, 1953 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II wearing the bejeweled Imperial Crown and carrying the Orb and Scepter with Cross, leaves Westminster Abbey, London, at the end of her coronation ceremony. Queen Elizabeth II reveals the secrets of giving a speech while wearing a weighty crown, in unusually candid comments that are part of a new documentary to be aired on the BBC on Sunday Jan. 14, 2018, on her coronation and the symbolism of the crown jewels. File AP Photo
FILE - In this June 2, 1953 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II wearing the bejeweled Imperial Crown and carrying the Orb and Scepter with Cross, leaves Westminster Abbey, London, at the end of her coronation ceremony. Queen Elizabeth II reveals the secrets of giving a speech while wearing a weighty crown, in unusually candid comments that are part of a new documentary to be aired on the BBC on Sunday Jan. 14, 2018, on her coronation and the symbolism of the crown jewels. File AP Photo

Celebrities

Britain's queen dishes on weight of the crown in documentary

By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press

January 12, 2018 10:03 AM

LONDON

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has revealed the secrets of giving a speech while wearing a weighty crown, in unusually candid comments in a new documentary on her 1953 coronation and the symbolism of the crown jewels.

Among the revelations of the BBC program airing Sunday is that the crown jewels were kept safe during World War II by being hidden in a biscuit tin buried at Windsor Castle. Although it was known the jewels had been taken to the castle 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of London for safekeeping, details had not been widely discussed.

The queen also discusses the challenges of being head of state. She jokes that she can't look down while wearing the Imperial State Crown — which weighs 2 pounds 13oz (1.28 kilograms). The crown is worn by the monarch when delivering a speech for the State Opening of Parliament.

"You can't look down to read the speech, you have to take the speech up. Because if you did, your neck would break. It would fall off," the queen said in excerpts released ahead of the program. "So there are some disadvantages to crowns, but otherwise they're quite important things."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the program, the queen notes that the crown has been reduced in height since being worn by her father, King George VI.

"Fortunately, my father and I have about the same sort of shaped head," the queen said. "But once you put it on, it stays. I mean, it just remains on."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'

    Prince Harry and his future wife Meghan Markle made a brief appearance before photographers on the grounds of Kensington Palace hours after their engagement was announced.

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one' 0:54

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'
Channing Tatum goes all Magic Mike with Statesville store clerk 2:25

Channing Tatum goes all Magic Mike with Statesville store clerk
She rented Glen Campbell a car: 1:17

She rented Glen Campbell a car: "He was dreamy"

View More Video