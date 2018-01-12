MPR News reassigns host due to relationship with candidate

Minnesota Public Radio News is reassigning a prominent host after he disclosed his relationship with a Democratic politician.
The St. Paul-based radio station said Friday it was removing Tom Weber from his weekday morning show soon after learning of his relationship with Rep. Peggy Flanagan, a candidate for lieutenant governor.
Weber frequently discussed Minnesota politics and hosted well-known politicians during his program.
It's unclear what role Weber will have. The radio station said in a statement that Weber would not cover the race for governor, any 2018 election material or public policy issues.
Flanagan also disclosed their relationship on her personal Facebook page, saying it began recently.
