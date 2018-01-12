MPR News reassigns host due to relationship with candidate

In this March 19, 2014 photo Tom Weber records a promo at Minnesota Public Radio studios in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota Public Radio is reassigning Tom Weber, a prominent host after he disclosed a relationship with a Democratic politician. The St. Paul-based station said it would remove Tom Weber from his weekday morning show soon after he informed leadership of his relationship with Rep. Peggy Flanagan, a candidate for lieutenant governor. Minnesota Public Radio via AP Eamon Coyne