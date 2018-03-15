Versace is latest to join no-fur trend in fashion

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 file photo, Claudia Shiffer, Donatella Versace, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen on the catwalk at the end of the Versace women's Spring/Summer 2018 fashion collection, presented in Milan, Italy. Versace has become the latest fashion house to eliminate fur from its collections, joining Gucci, Giorgio Arman, Hugo Boss among others. Luca Bruno, file AP Photo