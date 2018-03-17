Demi Lovato celebrates 6 years sober at show with DJ Khaled

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Lovato celebrated six years sober at a concert in New York with tour mate and DJ Khaled, whose powerful brought the pop star to tears. Lovato performed Friday, March 16, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, telling the audience March 15 was a proud day for her. Photo by Richard Shotwell