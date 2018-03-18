Egypt censors play 'Before the Revolution,' director appeals

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 14, 2018 file photo, staff working for the Downtown Contemporary Arts Festival work as an election campaign banner of Egyptian presidential candidate President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, with partial translation of Arabic that reads, "for safety, stability, and moving forward for our beloved Egypt, we support President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi," hangs on a building in front of them, in Cairo. State censors have banned a play, that is part of the festival, the day of its Cairo premiere, saying it could not be shown without the removal of five scenes. Nariman El-Mofty, File AP Photo