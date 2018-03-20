Egypt's censors lift ban on play 'Before The Revolution'

In this Wednesday, March 14, 2018 photo, Egyptian director Ahmed El Attar, sits in a room at his office in Cairo, Egypt. State censors have banned a play, that is part of the Downtown Contemporary Arts Festival, the day of its Cairo premiere, saying it could not be shown without the removal of five scenes. As a result El Attar cancelled two showings of Before the Revolution, a two-actor piece that depicts oppression and stagnation in Egypt before its 2011 popular uprising. Nariman El-Mofty AP Photo