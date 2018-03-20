South Korean K-Pop singers to perform in North Korea

In this Jan. 10, 2018, photo, South Korean popular girl band Red Velvet poses for photographers during the 32nd Golden Disc Awards in Goyang, South Korea. South Korea said on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, it will send a 160-member artistic delegation to North Korea, including about 10 popular K-Pop singers. Red Velvet is also among the South Korean groups. Newsis via AP Lim Tae-hoon