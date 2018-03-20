Weinstein Co.'s bankruptcy could bring new wave of accusers

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2016, file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein participates in a panel at the A&E 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. On Monday, March 19, 2018, The Weinstein Co. announced it has filed for bankruptcy protection with a buyout offer in hand from a private equity firm, the latest twist in its efforts to survive the sexual abuse scandal that brought down co-founder Weinstein. Photo by Richard Shotwell