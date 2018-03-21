Off the sideline: Students, women, teachers embrace activism

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 14, 2018 file photo, demonstrators raise their fists in the air during a student-led march against gun violence at the Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco, one month after the deadly shooting inside a high school in Parkland, Fla. In numbers not seen since the tumult of the 1960s, multitudes are taking part in a surge of political and social activism. Their ranks include high school students angered by gun violence, teachers fed up with low pay, and women energized by a range of grievances _ notably pervasive sexual harassment and the longtime dominance of men in political power. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo