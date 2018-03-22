Fred Savage denies abuse on set of 'The Grinder'

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2016 file photo, actor Fred Savage attends the FOX All-Star Party at the Fox Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. Savage says allegations in a lawsuit that he was abusive to a woman on the set of the Fox series “The Grinder” are “absolutely untrue.” Costumer Youngjoo Hwang claims in the suit, filed Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Los Angeles, that Savage berated her, struck her arm and behaved aggressively toward female employees. She also alleges 20th Century Fox Television refused to investigate her complaints. Photo by Richard Shotwell