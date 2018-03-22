Cosby wants judge ousted over wife's sex-assault advocacy

FILE- In this June 17, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after a mistrial was declared in Norristown, Pa. Cosby's lawyers are asking Judge Steven O'Neill in his upcoming sexual assault retrial to step aside, arguing he could be seen as biased because his wife is a social worker who's described herself as an "advocate for assault victims." Cosby's lawyers said Thursday, March 22, 2018, that some of O'Neill's rulings, including his decision to let five additional accusers testify, could give the appearance he's influenced by his wife's work. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo