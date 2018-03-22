A new wave of Mexican filmmakers succeeds internationally

This combination photo shows Mexican filmmakers, from left, Michel Franco at the awards ceremony at the 68th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 24, 2015, Alonso Ruizpalacios at a news conference for the film "Museo" during the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale, in Berlin, Germany, on Feb. 22, 2018 and Amat Escalante during an interview at the Morelia Film Festival, in Morelia, Mexico, on Oct. 24, 2016. The three directors are a new generation of Mexican filmmakers has started to stand out with movies produced in their own country. AP Photo)