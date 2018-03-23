'Melrose Place' actress faces 2nd re-sentencing for crash

FILE - This Feb. 14, 2013 file photo shows Amy Locane Bovenizer entering the courtroom to be sentenced in Somerville, N.J. for the 2010 drunk driving accident in Montgomery Township that killed 60-year-old Helene Seeman The actress, who served about two-and-a-half years of a three-year sentence, must return to court for a second re-sentencing. The Star-Ledger, Patti Sapone, File AP Photo