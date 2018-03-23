Eagles DE Bennett charged with injury to elderly paraplegic

FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett 72) watches his team play the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. A Harris County, Texas, grand jury on Friday, March 23, 20187, indicted Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett on a felony count of injury to the elderly for injuring a 66-year-old paraplegic who was working at NRG Stadium in Houston to control access to the field at Super Bowl 51, prosecutors said. The Eagles earlier this month acquired Bennett from the Seahawks.