Creator of Venezuelan youth orchestras Abreu dead at 79

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2008 file photo, Jose Antonio Abreu, director of the National Network of Youth and Child Orchestras of Venezuela, poses for a photo in Oviedo, northern Spain. Abreu died Saturday, March 24, 2018. He was 79. No cause has been given but the government economist turned musical educator had been known to be battling several illnesses ever since he retired a few years ago. Daniel Ochoa de Olza, File AP Photo