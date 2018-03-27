This photo provided by New York Fire Department shows FDNY Firefighter Michael R. Davidson of Engine Company 69. Davidson was killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in the Harlem section of New York, Thursday, March 22, 2108, where a movie directed by Edward Norton was being shot. Davidson, a 15-year department veteran is survived by a wife and four children.
This photo provided by New York Fire Department shows FDNY Firefighter Michael R. Davidson of Engine Company 69. Davidson was killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in the Harlem section of New York, Thursday, March 22, 2108, where a movie directed by Edward Norton was being shot. Davidson, a 15-year department veteran is survived by a wife and four children. New York Fire Department via AP)
This photo provided by New York Fire Department shows FDNY Firefighter Michael R. Davidson of Engine Company 69. Davidson was killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in the Harlem section of New York, Thursday, March 22, 2108, where a movie directed by Edward Norton was being shot. Davidson, a 15-year department veteran is survived by a wife and four children. New York Fire Department via AP)

Celebrities

Funeral for NYC firefighter killed battling movie set blaze

The Associated Press

March 27, 2018 12:05 AM

NEW YORK

Mourners are set to gather in New York City for the funeral of a firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze on a movie set.

Tuesday's funeral for Michael Davidson will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Davidson died early Friday from smoke inhalation. The 15-year veteran had been fighting a fire in the basement of a Harlem building where a movie starring Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin was being filmed.

On Saturday, city officials announced Davidson had been posthumously promoted to lieutenant.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Davidson leaves behind a wife and four young children.

  Comments  