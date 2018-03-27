Lawmaker withdraws anti-porn bill, citing 'dubious origins'

This 2014 booking photo released by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows Mark "Chris" Sevier after his arrest for harassment threats against country singer John Rich. A bill scheduled for a hearing Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Rhode Island, similar to bills in many other states, would require a pornography filter on internet-capable devices. Sevier has promoted such legislation as the "Elizabeth Smart Law." Smart, who was kidnapped from her Utah home as a teenager in 2002, has sent a cease-and-desist letter to demand her name be removed from it. Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via AP)