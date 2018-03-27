FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, friends and supporters of rap singer Pablo Hasel, whose real surname is Rivadulla give him support at the National court where he appeared accused of tweeting messages between 2014-16 in defense of members of ETA and GRAPO, two armed groups ranked by Spain as terror organizations, and also insulting police in Madrid, Spain. Messages on banner read 'Without freedom of speech there is no democracy' 'Absolution for Pablo Hasel and Kaiet' Total amnesty'. The Madrid Booksellers' Guild is using a digital tool that automatically pulls around 80,000 words from Miguel de Cervantes' "Don Quixote," a classic of Spanish and western literature, to recreate online a recent court-banned book. The tool seeks to sidestep a judge's prohibition last month of the book that investigates drug-trafficking in Spain.
Don Quixote helps Spanish booksellers in free speech battle

By BARRY HATTON Associated Press

March 27, 2018 07:30 AM

LISBON, Portugal

When Miguel de Cervantes wrote "Don Quixote" in the 17th century, he couldn't have imagined that the novel would be used as a weapon in a modern battle over freedom of speech in Spain.

In defiance of a court order banning a book that investigates drug trafficking in Spain, the Madrid Booksellers' Guild has launched an online tool that automatically pulls some 80,000 words from the classic novel to piece together the contents of the banned work.

The booksellers say the tool "demonstrates how ridiculous and anachronistic" the judge's banning order was in a digital age.

The booksellers' move is the latest flare-up in a wider legal and political dispute over freedom of expression that has been rumbling in Spain in recent months.

