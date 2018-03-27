Venezuela's famous youth orchestra faces tough times

Eduardo Mendez, newly named executive director of the National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras of Venezuela better known as "El Sistema", or The System, speaks during an interview at an auditorium in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 26, 2018. El Sistema faces a crucial stage after the death of its creator and main driving force, Jose Antonio Abreu. Moving forward with Abreu's legacy is now the main challenge of Mendez. Fernando Llano AP Photo