Mega Millions prize up to $502M, 10th largest in US

SHARE COPY LINK If a record-breaking Powerball jackpot has you dreaming of how you would spend the winnings — you are not alone. But where you live plays a big role in how much of the prize you would get to keep. This video was originally published Jan. 13, 2016. Nicole L. Cvetnic and Sarah Whitmire McClatchy

If a record-breaking Powerball jackpot has you dreaming of how you would spend the winnings — you are not alone. But where you live plays a big role in how much of the prize you would get to keep. This video was originally published Jan. 13, 2016. Nicole L. Cvetnic and Sarah Whitmire McClatchy