Republic Records president out amid sexual misconduct probe

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2018 file photo, Charlie Walk participates in "The Four" panel during the FOX Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Walk is leaving Republic Records after an investigation into sexual misconduct. The company, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group, said in a short statement Wednesday that “Republic Records and Charlie Walk have mutually agreed to part ways.” Walk had been on leave since January. Photo by Richard Shotwell