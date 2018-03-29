Cosby's legal team pressuring judge to quit, delay retrial

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Cosby’s lawyers don’t want jurors hearing about a January 2005 phone call in which accuser Andrea Constand says she first told her mom that the comedian had drugged and molested her about a year earlier. Cosby’s legal team argued in court papers on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, that what was said during the call is hearsay and shouldn’t be mentioned at his retrial. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo