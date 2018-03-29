Orozco-Estrada named chief conductor of Vienna Symphony

FILE - In this July 14, 2012 file photo, Colombia's conductor Andres Orozco-Estrada performs with the Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival Orchestra in Luebeck, Germany. The Vienna Symphony says it has appointed Andres Orozco-Estrada as its next chief conductor. Orozco-Estrada will take up the post in the 2021/2022 season. The Vienna Symphony said in a statement Thursday, March 29, 2018 that the 40-year-old will start working a year earlier with the orchestra, which is currently led by Philippe Jordan. dpa via AP,file Olaf Malzahn